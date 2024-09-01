Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,311 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of A10 Networks worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in A10 Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in A10 Networks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.