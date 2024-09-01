Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $15,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Dollar General Profile



Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

