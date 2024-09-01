Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

