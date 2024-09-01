Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at $904,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,431 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE AMPY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $282.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

