Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.