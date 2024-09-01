Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

