Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE MWA opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

