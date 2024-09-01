Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,999 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USNA. CWM LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USNA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $179,857.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,880,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,048,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

