Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,602 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.18 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

