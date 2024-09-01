Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 190,427 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 190,427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

