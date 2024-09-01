Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,233 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 946.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after buying an additional 139,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $195.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.