Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $868.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $801.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.70. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

