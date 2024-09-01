Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,203 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNAP opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

