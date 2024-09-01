PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

