Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.80. 3,122,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,107,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell purchased 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock worth $431,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 112,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.