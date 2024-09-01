PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 0.3% Higher

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $173.16 and last traded at $172.59. 1,794,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,412,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

