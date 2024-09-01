Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 2,325 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,480,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

NYSE:CF opened at $83.09 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

