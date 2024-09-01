Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

