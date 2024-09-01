Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys Shares of 14,800 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $86,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $3.89 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

