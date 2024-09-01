Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

