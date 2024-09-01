Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $277.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.