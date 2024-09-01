Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MPC opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

