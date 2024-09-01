Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $892.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.