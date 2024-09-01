Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $934,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after buying an additional 1,419,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,833,000 after buying an additional 1,015,158 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

NYSE:COP opened at $113.79 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

