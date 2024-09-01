Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

