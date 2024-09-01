Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 3,566 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

