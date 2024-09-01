Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $556,797,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 600.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 875,473 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 429,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $256.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

