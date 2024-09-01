Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $483.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.11. The stock has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

