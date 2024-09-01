Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

