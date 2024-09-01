Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 153 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 346.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $148.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average is $137.67.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

