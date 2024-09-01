Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 9,118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $365.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.20 and its 200 day moving average is $345.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

