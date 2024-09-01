Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Takes $1.17 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Solventum stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

