Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,826 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after buying an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

