Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 873 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

