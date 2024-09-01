Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VBK stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average of $252.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

