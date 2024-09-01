Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 432 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $819.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $803.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

