Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,470 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a PE ratio of 70.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

