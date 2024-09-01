Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 156,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,017,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBER opened at $73.13 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

