Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.1 %

ENS opened at $101.33 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

