Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,992 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.49% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

