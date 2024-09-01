Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $312.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

