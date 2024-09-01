Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after buying an additional 112,422 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,078,000 after acquiring an additional 595,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

