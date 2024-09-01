Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after buying an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTV stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

