Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.07 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

