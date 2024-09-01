Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Corning by 75.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

