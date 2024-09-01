Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

PRU opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.