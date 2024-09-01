Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

