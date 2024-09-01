Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

