Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.

OEF opened at $271.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

