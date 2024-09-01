Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.52 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.28% of IAC worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.